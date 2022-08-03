Whalley pupil creates lifelike lego model of Oakhill School using more than 7,000 bricks

A 13-year-old Whalley pupil has spent six months building a lifelike model of his school out of lego.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 7:57 am

Joel Bradshaw pieced together more than 7,000 bricks in order to complete the impressive creation, which was based off an outline of the school, alongside Google Earth images, and includes internal structures to support the roof.

A keen lego fan, Joel used his expansive lego collection, along with parts he ordered from Europe, America, and even Uruguay to create the uber-realistic model for the “Year 8 challenge project”.

More than 7,000 pieces of lego were used to create this model of Oakhill School.

“It wasn’t a straightforward build. I couldn’t build it from just standard bricks alone so I had to put different pieces together to get what I wanted. An example is on the front of the building, for the three roofs, I put together different hinges to create the correct angles. All over the building I used different techniques to create the look I needed.

“The hardest thing I found whilst building was trying to get it to scale”

