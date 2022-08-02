Burnley pub The Park View restarts collection for life-saving defibrillator after thieves steal charity boxes

The break-in happened overnight Friday, July 29, when intruders gained entry to the Yorkshire Street pub before making off with three collection boxes.

The pub is raising money to install a defibrillator outside the premises, and needs £1,500 for the device and a lockable case.

The Park View, Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Photo: James Harrington Photography

Staff are now hoping even more people will come out to support two charity events this month.

The first, a family fun day, takes place this Sunday, and will be followed by a music event, ‘One Love’, on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 28.

Both are free to attend.

Mike Daubney, manager of The Park View, said while the break-in was hugely demoralising, he was sure the Burnley public would get behind the cause and help them reach their target.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers and local businesses that have donated towards our fundraising efforts so far, but we still need more support,” he said.

"After the break-in, we have had to start from zero again, so we are asking everyone in Burnley to come and support both of our events this month and local businesses to donate any of their products and services to our raffles.

“Let’s show these criminals that they can’t bring us down and that we will keep fundraising and get that defibrillator on our wall!”