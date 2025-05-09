Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London was the destination for 100 Cub Scouts from Burnley and Pendle to learn about the capital city over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The packed visit included a guided tour of Westminster Abbey, which is home to a memorial of their organisation founder Lord Baden Powell. The National History Museum, Science Museum and Buckingham Palace was also on the itinerary plus a trip to see the Golden Hinde, a replica of Sir Francis Drake’s ship.

There was also a trip on the London Eye and a visit to the West End to see The Lion King. On the way home there was a detour to Warwick Castle to see a display of live falconry and a demonstration of a huge trebuchet, a large machine used in medieval siege warfare, showing how life was back in Norman times. Cub Scout leader Phil Riley said: “For many cubs this was the first time away from home for three nights, which, with it being so far from home is an amazing experience for our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London was the destination for 100 Cub Scouts from Burnley and Pendle to learn about the capital city over the Bank Holiday weekend. Here they are outside Buckingham Palace

“The ‘big smoke’ is a big jump from East Lancashire. It was great to see amazed faces getting on the underground as a new experience.

“New adult volunteers are always needed, no experience needed and all training provided. It’s got to be better than sat at home watching the TV.”

For details of how to join Scouting please visit www.scouts.org.uk