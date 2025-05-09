Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace highlights of Burnley and Pendle Cub Scouts Bank Holiday trip to capital city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The packed visit included a guided tour of Westminster Abbey, which is home to a memorial of their organisation founder Lord Baden Powell. The National History Museum, Science Museum and Buckingham Palace was also on the itinerary plus a trip to see the Golden Hinde, a replica of Sir Francis Drake’s ship.
There was also a trip on the London Eye and a visit to the West End to see The Lion King. On the way home there was a detour to Warwick Castle to see a display of live falconry and a demonstration of a huge trebuchet, a large machine used in medieval siege warfare, showing how life was back in Norman times. Cub Scout leader Phil Riley said: “For many cubs this was the first time away from home for three nights, which, with it being so far from home is an amazing experience for our young people.
“The ‘big smoke’ is a big jump from East Lancashire. It was great to see amazed faces getting on the underground as a new experience.
“New adult volunteers are always needed, no experience needed and all training provided. It’s got to be better than sat at home watching the TV.”
For details of how to join Scouting please visit www.scouts.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.