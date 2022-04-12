Weavers' Triangle visitors' centre in Burnley set to reopen

The Manchester Road hub opens for the 2022 season on Easter Saturday, April 16.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, accompanied by the leader of the council, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar and ward councillor, Andy Fewings, will inaugurate the season at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Weavers' Triangle in Manchester Road, Burnley.

The Visitor Centre will then be open on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays between 2pm. and 4pm. throughout the summer.

This year, in addition to the displays about Burnley’s heritage, there will be an exhibition about the restoration of the town’s Empire Theatre and art works by the Blackburn Artists’ Society illustrating local industrial heritage, many relating to the Weavers’ Triangle.

Oak Mount Engine House will be open to the public from 2pm to 4pm on a number of Sundays during the summer: April 17, March 1, August 28 and September 18.

At 2-15pm on April 17, local historian Roger Frost will lead a guided towpath walk from the visitor centre ending at the engine house.

Chairman of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust Brian Hall, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to find out more about an historic area that has been featured in a number of recent TV programmes and is the site of new proposals to develop the former Burnley Iron Works and the Waterloo Hotel.”