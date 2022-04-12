Burnley man due in court after police investigation into theft of equipment from rural building site in Ribble Valley

A man from Burnley has been charged with theft following a police investigation into the theft of IFOR Williams trailer ramps that were stolen from a rural building site in the Knowles Brow area of Clitheroe in September last year

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:49 am

Nicholas Green ( 34) of Tarren Grove is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 21st.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Colne police going into schools to identify youths following spate of arsons

A spokesman for the Ribble Valley Police said: "We continue to work with rural communities tackling rural crime head on and urge the public to report any suspicious activity."

A man from Burnley is due to appear before magistrates next week facing charges of theft of farming equipment from Clitheroe