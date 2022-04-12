Burnley man due in court after police investigation into theft of equipment from rural building site in Ribble Valley
A man from Burnley has been charged with theft following a police investigation into the theft of IFOR Williams trailer ramps that were stolen from a rural building site in the Knowles Brow area of Clitheroe in September last year
By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:49 am
Nicholas Green ( 34) of Tarren Grove is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 21st.
A spokesman for the Ribble Valley Police said: "We continue to work with rural communities tackling rural crime head on and urge the public to report any suspicious activity."