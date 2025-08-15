Update: Electricity North West information about power cut in Padiham

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:50 BST
Thousands of homes in Padiham have been left without power this morning after a huge power cut.

Electricity North West confirmed that an estimated 2,495 properties are believed to be affected, including businesses.

A spokesman for the utility company said: “This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to your home or business. We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”

The estimated time power will be restored is 3pm today, according to the company.

The spokesman added: “Please be aware that all our timescales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue. With high voltage power cuts, we're often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration.”

