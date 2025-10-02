A unique collection of cruet sets, collected over several years by a Burnley primary school teacher, are up for auction.

Considered to be one of Britain’s most prolific collectors, Christine Edwards, who died in October last year at the age of 80, amassed an astonishing 4,500 figures, ranging from fruit and food sets to animals, Disney characters, historical and political figures. And it all began when she purchased an unusual fish and tomato cruet set.

And Christine loved each and every one as they were all displayed in every room of her home. Christine also had 500 Christmas themed cruet sets and an enviable collection of pottery and jewellery. Her daughter Amanda said: “My mum started collected in the early 90s. She loved all things miniature and her collection just grew and grew. Every time we went anywhere she would always be on the look out for cruet sets.

The late Christine Edwards, one of the UK's top collectors, with her daughter Amanda

“The value didn’t matter, she loved them all and was surrounded by them in every room of her house. Her pottery and jewellery collection is just beautiful, she took such great care of everything.”

As one of the UK’s top collectors Christine appeared on several TV shows, including Antiques Road Trip, Flog It, All Over the Place and May the Best House Win. Amanda said: “My mum loved appearing on TV, she loved performing and being in the limelight.”

Along with her former husband, Roger Westbrook, Christine was the founder of The Pendlefolk, one of the pioneering groups of the 1960s and 1970s Lancashire folk revival. Christine spent many years working as a teacher of ESL pupils (English as a second language) at Casterton Primary, St Peter’s Primary and Stoneyholme Primary schools in Burnley.

At Christine’s funeral family and friends were given the chance to take a set in memory of her before Amanda and her brother Ollie made the decision to sell the rest of the collection. Amanda said: “It has been heartbreaking and overwhelming but we felt this would be a way for other collectors to enjoy them. There are collectors’ clubs all over the world, so we are hoping that mum’s collection will all go to good homes.”

The late Christine Edwards pictured with one of her 4,500 cruet sets she spent decades collecting

Keen to make sure the sets go to people who will appreciate them, the family contacted Shaw’s Auction House in Blackburn, a family run business. They came to Christine’s home to view the collection before the big task began of cataloguing and wrapping the sets.

Amanda added: “Shaw’s have been absolutely amazing with us, they have taken such great care of mum’s collection. And the packing up session involved them and also family and friends who pitched in to help.”

The auction includes 685 lots and runs until this Saturday (October 4th). To view the collection please click HERE.