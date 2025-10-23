A Royal Marine from Burnley is set to take on a world-first mountain challenge – climbing the height of Olympus Mons, the tallest mountain in the solar system, by repeatedly summiting Ben Nevis.

Colour Sergeant George Sinclair, originally from Burnley, will join Captain James Colliver in the challenge, named Project Mons, from 24–27 October 2025. The pair will attempt 17 continuous ascents of Ben Nevis; a total climb of 21,900 metres, more than two and a half times the height of Mount Everest and equivalent to the height of Olympus Mons, a volcano on Mars.

The endurance effort will see the duo cover 238 kilometres over up to 86 hours, climbing day and night with only brief stops for food, kit changes and medical checks. They will set off from Glen Nevis Youth Hostel in Fort William, following the mountain’s standard route, before returning to base after each summit to resupply.

Captain James Colliver (left) and Colour Sergeant George Sinclair are attempting to summit Ben Nevis 17 times continuously.

A small support team of Royal Marines and civilian volunteers will manage logistics, safety and media coverage throughout the challenge. Strict safety procedures will also be in place should one of the pair be unable to continue; the other will carry on and attempt to complete the challenge solo.

“Project Mons is about pushing beyond limits – not just for ourselves, but for the communities and individuals these charities support,” said Captain James Colliver. “Every metre we climb is a testament to resilience and purpose.”

The challenge aims to raise £21,900 – £1 for every metre climbed – in support of two charities: the Royal Marines Charity (RMA), which provides lifelong support to serving and former Royal Marines and their families, and Millimetres 2 Mountains (M2M), a charity that helps people rebuild their lives through adventure, nature and community.

“We know this will be an immense test of endurance,” added Colour Sergeant George Sinclair. “But it’s nothing compared to the daily challenges faced by those rebuilding their lives through these organisations. That’s our motivation.”

Donations can be made directly to the Royal Marines Charity and Millimetres 2 Mountains through their respective fundraising pages.