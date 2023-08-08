Two Nelson residents have been fined over £2,700 between them for persistently dumping waste on a back street.

Dimitar Dobrev Dimitrov, of Hendon Road, was fined a total of £1,408.20 for persistently pouring drums of waste cooking oil on the back streets and down drains.

He was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150.

Pendle Council is cracking down on environmental crime across the borough

His failure to pay meant his crime was referred to Burnley Magistrates’ Court, where, in his absence, he was found guilty of tipping the oil in the Hendon Road area of Nelson and fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £484.20, as well as a £264 victim surcharge – bringing his total to pay to £1,408.20.

Gizella Lakatos, of Larch Street, Nelson, was fined for persistently dumping waste on a back street.

She was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150.

Her failure to pay meant her crime was referred to Burnley Magistrates’ Court. In her absence, she was found guilty of dumping waste in the Larch Street area of Nelson. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £412.20, along with a £264 victim surcharge – bringing the total to £1,336.20.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “With the Nelson Town Deal, we are trying our best to breathe new life into Nelson and make it a better place to live. This kind of behaviour is not helping with what we are trying to achieve.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, who has responsibility for Environment and Climate Change, said: "I'm pleased these cases have led to successful prosecutions, to demonstrate just how seriously both Pendle Borough Council and the courts look upon these crimes.”

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of operational services, added: “These cases represent a small number of offences we are investigating. The successful prosecutions allow us to show that we take environmental crime very seriously and our officers will continue to work hard to bring offenders to task.”