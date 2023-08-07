News you can trust since 1877
Free prostate cancer checks to be held in Nelson

Free prostate cancer checks are to be held in Nelson this weekend.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

The East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support Group has been given a £2,500 donation to offer 100 free PSA simple blood tests on Saturday, August 12th at the KSC Club in Forest Street, Nelson, between 10am and 2pm.

Prostate cancer is now the biggest killer of men aged over 40. A simple blood test can detect whether you are susceptible to this disease.

Appointment must be pre-booked. To book an appointment visit www.mypsatests.org.uk.

