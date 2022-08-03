Dee Wild-Andrews, who works at Aldi’s Clitheroe store, joined the supermarket back in 2002.

Dee first started as a store assistant at the Colne store, going above and beyond her typical store duties over the years by helping to train new members of the team, and progressing into her current role as a result.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dee Wild-Andrews has completed 20 years service for Aldi at the Colne and Clitheroe stores

Speaking about her 20 years service, Dee said: “Being part of the Aldi family for 20 years has been an absolute pleasure. It’s amazing to see how much the business has grown since I first started and I’ve learnt so much.”

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our store colleagues, we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the excellent and efficient service we’ve become known for.