Two students from Clitheroe are looking forward to heading off to university after receiving glowing A’ level results.

Jack Wilson was awarded A grades in Business Studies and History and a B in Biology at Westholme’s Sixth Form in Blackburn.The 19-year-old is now looking forward to studying a degree in Business Management at Loughborough University.

Classmate Evie Drake (18) gained an A in History and Bs in Classics and EPR and will now go on to study Classics at Newcastle University.

Outside of school Evie plays hockey for Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern. She also played football for Langho when she was younger.