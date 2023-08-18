News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Two Clitheroe students celebrate top A'level grades at Westholme Sixth Form in Blackburn

Two students from Clitheroe are looking forward to heading off to university after receiving glowing A’ level results.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST

Jack Wilson was awarded A grades in Business Studies and History and a B in Biology at Westholme’s Sixth Form in Blackburn.The 19-year-old is now looking forward to studying a degree in Business Management at Loughborough University.

Read More
13 photos of Burnley College students celebrating their amazing A'level results

Classmate Evie Drake (18) gained an A in History and Bs in Classics and EPR and will now go on to study Classics at Newcastle University.

Outside of school Evie plays hockey for Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern. She also played football for Langho when she was younger.

This is the first time this school year has taken external exams and Westholme reported that nearly a quarter of its students achieved at least two A*/A grades and over a third achieved grade A or above.

Related topics:HistoryClitheroe