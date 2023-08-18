4 . Burnley College students celebrate their A'level success

Reece Boothby, 19, from Burnley, a former pupil at Rhyddings achieved a Tripple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) in Esports. He is planning on taking a gap year before returning to Burnley College University Courses to complete a degree apprenticeship and PGCE in Esports. His ultimate dream is to be an Esports lecturer. Photo: Richard Tymon