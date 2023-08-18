News you can trust since 1877
13 photos of Burnley College students celebrating their amazing A'level results

Celebrations were on the cards yesterday for students at Burnley College celebrating outstanding A’ level results.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

The college recorded an overall pass rate in A’ levels of 99% with 85% of students receiving at least one A*-C grade, and 60% of students receiving at least one A*-B grades.

Here is a selection of some of the students celebrating as they make plans for the future.

Libby Rostron, 18, from Colne, a former pupil at Park High School achieved A in Economics, B in Politics and C in History and is progressing to the University of Liverpool to read Politics and International Business.

Kaitlyn Gallery, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College achieved two A* Grades in Physical Education, and Psychology and one A Grade in Biology. Kaitlyn will read International Business at the University of Sussex.

Phoebe Schnabel, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity College achieved two A Grades in History and Classical Civilisation and one B Grade in Psychology. Phoebe will read Classical Studies at the University of St Andrew’s.

Reece Boothby, 19, from Burnley, a former pupil at Rhyddings achieved a Tripple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) in Esports. He is planning on taking a gap year before returning to Burnley College University Courses to complete a degree apprenticeship and PGCE in Esports. His ultimate dream is to be an Esports lecturer.

