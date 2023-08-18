Celebrations were on the cards yesterday for students at Burnley College celebrating outstanding A’ level results.
Here is a selection of some of the students celebrating as they make plans for the future.
Libby Rostron, 18, from Colne, a former pupil at Park High School achieved A in Economics, B in Politics and C in History and is progressing to the University of Liverpool to read Politics and International Business. Photo: richard tymon
Kaitlyn Gallery, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College achieved two A* Grades in Physical Education, and Psychology and one A Grade in Biology. Kaitlyn will read International Business at the University of Sussex. Photo: Richard Tymon
Phoebe Schnabel, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity College achieved two A Grades in History and Classical Civilisation and one B Grade in Psychology. Phoebe will read Classical Studies at the University of St Andrew’s. Photo: Richard Tymon
Reece Boothby, 19, from Burnley, a former pupil at Rhyddings achieved a Tripple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) in Esports. He is planning on taking a gap year before returning to Burnley College University Courses to complete a degree apprenticeship and PGCE in Esports. His ultimate dream is to be an Esports lecturer. Photo: Richard Tymon