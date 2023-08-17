Burnley College is celebrating another year of outstanding results which has seen it increase its overall pass rate while results throughout the UK decline.

Students have been awarded places at some of the world’s leading universities to study Dentistry, Medicine, Politics, Mathematics and more.

With an overall pass rate in A’ levels of 99%, 85% of students receiving at least one A*-C grade, and 60% of students receiving at least one A*-B grades.

The college has also seen learners achieve 100% high grade pass rates in Further Mathematics, Statistics, Classical Civilization, Dance, Polish and Textiles.

Principal Karen Buchanan said: “What amazing achievements we are seeing here today. Our students have demonstrated so much passion, hard work and determination, and because of that they are following their career dreams.

“Burnley College Sixth Form Centre means real-world results which will take you where you want to go. The strength and depth of our educational offer ensures our students achieve amazing results every year.”

It is also the first year learners have completed the brand-new T Level qualifications with exceptional results at Burnley College, exemplified by Lucy Brotherton from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, who achieved a Distinction in Healthcare Science and will now progress to the University of Manchester to read Midwifery.

Students who earned impressive grades include:

Kaitlyn Gallery (18) a former pupil at Unity College achieved two A* Grades in Physical Education, and Psychology and one A Grade in Biology. Kaitlyn will read International Business at the University of Sussex. Dylan Bleasdale (17) , a former pupil at Colne Park High School, achieved two A* Grades in Further Mathematics and Mathematics and two A Grades in Computer Science and Physics. Dylan will read Mathematics at the University of Warwick.

Harrison Davies (18) a former pupil at Unity College, achieved one A* Grade in Economics and two A Grades in Business and Mathematics. Harrison will read Economics and Data Analytics at the University of Manchester. Ibrar Hussain (18) a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College achieved one A* Grade in Chemistry and two A Grades in Biology and Mathematics. Ibrar will read Pharmacy at the University of Central Lancashire. Marc Smith (18) a former pupil at Colne Park High School achieved one A* Grade in Psychology and two A Grades in Biology and Law. Marc will read Law at the University of York.

Eve Bibby ( 18) from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity College achieved one A* Grade in Sociology, one A Grade in Religious Studies and one B Grade in History. Eve will read History at the University of Leeds. Jessica Boult ( 18) from Colne, a former pupil at Colne Park High School achieved one A* Grade in Law, one A Grade in Mathematics and one B Grade in History. Jessica will read Law at the University of York.

Izzuddeen Hussain ( 18) f a former pupil at Todmorden High School achieved one A* Grade in History, one A Grade in Politics and one B Grade in English Literature. Izzuddeen will read Politics and International Relations at University College London.

Persephone Jafrate (18) a former pupil at Todmorden High School achieved one A* Grade in Sociology, one A Grade in Religious Studies and one B Grade in English Literature. Persephone will read Sociology at the University of Bristol.

Jen Fawcett ( 19) a former pupil at Colne Park High School and a student governor at college achieved two A Grades in English Language and Sociology and one B Grade in English Literature. Jen will read Social Work at the University of Central Lancashire.

Phoebe Schnabel (18) a former pupil at Blessed Trinity College achieved two A Grades in History and Classical Civilisation and one B Grade in Psychology. Phoebe will read Classical Studies at the University of St Andrew’s. Joseph Stiling (18) , a former pupil at Accrington Academy achieved two A Grades in Mathematics and Physics and one B Grade in Computer Science. Joseph will read Computational Physics at the University of Edinburgh.