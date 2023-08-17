And there is still time for more entries as the contest runs until September 8th at The Lawrence Hotel.

Hotel owner Michael Huckerby, who is also ‘dog-father’ to the hotel’s resident sprocker, Hetti said: “ I can’t believe so many people have entered our competition already. We had 10,000 last year, so 40,000 in a week is quite something. We’ve had hundreds of dog types, from spaniels to Great Danes.

“We’ve always been dog friendly. So much so that we have built a whole offering around creating a high end product for both our two and four legged guests. We love to celebrate dogs and their owners and this competition was a great way to find some of the UK’s cutest.”