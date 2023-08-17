Competition to find UK's cutest dog launched at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham has 40k entries in eight days
And there is still time for more entries as the contest runs until September 8th at The Lawrence Hotel.
Hotel owner Michael Huckerby, who is also ‘dog-father’ to the hotel’s resident sprocker, Hetti said: “ I can’t believe so many people have entered our competition already. We had 10,000 last year, so 40,000 in a week is quite something. We’ve had hundreds of dog types, from spaniels to Great Danes.
“We’ve always been dog friendly. So much so that we have built a whole offering around creating a high end product for both our two and four legged guests. We love to celebrate dogs and their owners and this competition was a great way to find some of the UK’s cutest.”
The prize for the winner is a doggy shoot at the Grade II listed hotel plus an overnight stay for two with dinner, bed and breakfast.