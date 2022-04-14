Liam McFarlane will begin the challenge at 4pm at the gym he owns, LM Fitness in Colne, at 4pm.

He will be joined by coaches Steve Backhouse, Terry Hartley, Louis Riley-Brazier and Zoe Woof, along with gym member Joe Venton.

They aim to do a workout on the hour, every hour, right through to Saturday afternoon. The team are raising money for the family of Danielle Harker, the young mum from Burnley who died aged just 33, after a courageous battle against bowel cancer.

Danielle Harker with her husband Anthony and their children Shae and Arlo

And for Liam the event is especially close to his heart as he was best man at Danielle's wedding when she tied the knot with her husband, Anthony.

Danielle's battle touched the hearts of people across the borough and a fund raising campaign set up to help the family, including her two children, three-year-old Shae and two-year-old Arlo, has raised around £7,000.

Danielle's funeral will be held next Wednesday (April 20th) at St Leonard's Church in Padiham 11-30am. Mourners are invited to wear the colour yellow.

Inspired by Danielle, who they called a 'Princess Warrior' her family and friends embarked on a number of fund-raising activities for Pendleside Hospice, Crohn’s and Colitis UK, with some of the funds to go to Danielle's children.

Liam and the team will be sporting T-shirts from Rebel UK made specially for the event and all profits from sale of the tops will be donated to the fund.