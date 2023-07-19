Mr Sayin visited Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in Chorley where he met the champion firefighters from Lancashire who were part of a wider UK team who selflessly traveled to Turkey, in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in February.

The team rescued more than a dozen of people out of the rubble, and the Consul General wanted to meet and personally thank the team for their remarkable work.

A warm welcome and appreciation

The Turkish Consul General Seyfi Onur Sayin visited the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in Chorley where he met the champion firefighters from Lancashire who were part of a wider UK team who selflessly traveled to Turkey, in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in February 2023.

General Consul Sayin and visit organiser, Mozaquir Ali from the Burnley and Pendle Friends League, and others were warmly welcomed by the senior management team, Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnstone and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Healey, who displayed great professionalism and dedication. Their leadership was evident in the exceptional response to the earthquake and subsequent relief efforts.

The Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnstone, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Healey, and the firefighters, including two canine companions.

Mr Ali said: “It was a heartwarming experience. The Consul General expressed deep gratitude on behalf of his country for the invaluable assistance provided by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

“The highlight of the visit was undoubtedly meeting the brave firefighters who had ventured to Turkey to offer their assistance. These courageous individuals, along with their two trained dogs, demonstrated unwavering commitment and bravery during the crisis. Their stories of selflessness and resilience were truly inspiring.

Gratitude

During the visit, Consul General Sayin expressed sincere gratitude to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on behalf of Turkey. He acknowledged the immense sacrifice and tireless efforts made by the firefighters, recognizing their significant contribution to the relief operations in Turkey.

The Consul General's heartfelt appreciation highlighted the deep bond between the two nations and the value of international cooperation in times of need.

As a token of appreciation and gratitude the Consul General presented a box of Turkish Delight to the team and in return as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation the Fire and Rescue Service senior team presented the Consul General with a plaque and a mounted presentation Ax on board.

Solidifying Bilateral Relations

The visit served as a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Turkey and the United Kingdom, specifically between the Turkish consulate and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. It showcased the importance of collaboration and support between countries during times of crisis.

The presence of General Consul Sayin at the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service emphasized the mutual respect and admiration that exists between the two nations.

Mre Ali added: “This historic visit to Lancashire alongside Turkish General Consular Seyfi Onur Sayin was an extraordinary experience.

“Witnessing the dedication and bravery of the firefighters who traveled to Turkey to assist during the earthquake was truly remarkable.