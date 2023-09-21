A well-respected and log-running badminton coach in the Ribble Valley has died peacefully at home aged 91.

Barbara (Bunty) Meadows was well-known in Clitheroe, having coached badminton uninterrupted, except for during the Covid pandemic, for almost 60 years.

Starting with running two evening classes each week at Ribblesdale High School, then the Parish Hall, and finally for 26 years at Roefield Leisure Centre, Bunty had the pleasure in some cases of teaching three generations of families.

Her passion for sport, particularly badminton, and in ensuring accessibility for all, meant that she was heavily involved in the planning and fund-raising for Roefield. Barbara also continued her involvement as a trustee, providing support and encouragement.

Long-running Clitheroe badminton coach Mrs Barbara (Bunty) Meadows who has died at the age of 91

Growing up in Preston, Bunty and husband Alan moved to Clitheroe around 60 years ago.

Alan, the former headteacher of Grindleton Primary School, died around five years ago. The couple had four children John, Roger, Martin and Jane, as well as lot of grandchildren.

Bunty died on September 17th, just over three weeks after taking her final badminton class at Roefield.

Martin said: “Mum was still living in her own home at Barrow until the end. It’s amazing to think she was still runing badminton lessons up to a few weeks ago. She continued her love for the sport and the people that played it right to the end.

“She lived for badminton, and it certainly helped keep her mentally and physically agile.

“Her ethos was that badminton was a great leveller, and she enjoyed teaching people from every walk of life.”