New children's book by former Whalley headteacher is published

A new children’s book by former Whalley CE headteacher Brian Beresford has been released.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

Brian is well known in the Ribble Valley, having also been deputy headteacher at St James’ CE, Clitheroe, and acting headteacher at Bolton-by-Bowland CE.

His previous book, ‘The Midnight Grocer’, proved popular with many children.

Its success prompted Brian to vist almost 30 schools in the area, reading excerpts from his books and inspiring children to read and create stories.

Author Brian Beresford with his children's booksAuthor Brian Beresford with his children's books
Author Brian Beresford with his children's books
Brian said: “‘Silly Island’ is a comedy/fantasy about life on a fictitious island where everyone is encouraged to be silly, have fun and share happiness.”

The hilarious story includes silly school lessons such as rhubarb juggling and sports and a crazy football match against Brazil.

In an unexpected twist, an environmental disaster threatens the future of the islanders, and two young children attempt to save the island and its people.

Brian’s books can be purchased from Waterstones, Foyles, Blackwells, Wordy, Awesome Books, bookshop.org, Alibris, WH Smith and Amazon.

