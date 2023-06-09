The song is about the need for action to address climate change and music by the school’s former headteacher Brian Beresford, who is a children’s songwriter and author.

During the project the children discussed Sir David’s message, which includes the words: ‘There is a moment when we can change the world and make it better: this is the moment’.

They also learnt about the recording process, including the way instruments have been mixed with their voices to produce a performance.

Whalley CE Primary School pupils have recorded a song inspired by Sir David Attenborough

Brian said: “It is fitting that Whalley CE School should be involved in the project. Headteacher Richard Blackburn emphasises that the school’s ‘Whalley Way’, informs expectations, including understanding how our choices affect the way we live, an ethos that echoes that of Sir David.”

Environmental work and climate change issues are part of the curriculum at Whalley CE, and the development of the Forest School has given pupils a greater awareness of the need to take care of the environment and show respect while enjoying the outdoors.

Science and geography at Whalley CE include many aspects that are relevant to the future of our world, such as the issues surrounding deforestation.

