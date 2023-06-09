News you can trust since 1877
Whalley CE pupils record song inspired by naturalist Sir David Attenborough

A group of children from Whalley CE Primary School has been given the honour of singing and recording a special song, inspired by the words of naturalist Sir David Attenborough.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

The song is about the need for action to address climate change and music by the school’s former headteacher Brian Beresford, who is a children’s songwriter and author.

During the project the children discussed Sir David’s message, which includes the words: ‘There is a moment when we can change the world and make it better: this is the moment’.

They also learnt about the recording process, including the way instruments have been mixed with their voices to produce a performance.

Whalley CE Primary School pupils have recorded a song inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Whalley CE Primary School pupils have recorded a song inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Brian said: “It is fitting that Whalley CE School should be involved in the project. Headteacher Richard Blackburn emphasises that the school’s ‘Whalley Way’, informs expectations, including understanding how our choices affect the way we live, an ethos that echoes that of Sir David.”

Environmental work and climate change issues are part of the curriculum at Whalley CE, and the development of the Forest School has given pupils a greater awareness of the need to take care of the environment and show respect while enjoying the outdoors.

Science and geography at Whalley CE include many aspects that are relevant to the future of our world, such as the issues surrounding deforestation.

‘This is the Moment’ is to be launched on YouTube in September. It will be available for all schools and children worldwide, as an anthem for children to sing. No-one will make financial gain from production of the song, which is a gift to all children.

