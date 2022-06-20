Mr Hodbod leaves wife Marjorie and sons, Geoff and Alex.

Born in the North-West, just before the outbreak of the Second World War, he was the eldest of four children of Czech parents. Unfortunately, his mother died when he was 12 years old, leaving him and his siblings to assist his father raising the family with the help of a kind local, Beatrice Roberts.

He went on to do well at grammar school, eventually completing a PhD in Metallurgy at UMIST. This led to a career with British Steel. He later became a civil servant, commuting into London.

Former Burnley College lecturer Ivan Hodbod

Because of his love of the northern hills he led walking parties along the Pennine Way and it was when training as a leader that he met a fellow party leader, his Scottish future wife Marjorie, with whom he had two sons.

A longing to be back in the hilly landscape of the north west led to them buying a convenience store, before Ivan went on to teach at Burnley College for 20 years.

A family man that had a lifelong enjoyment of cycling who was a keen gardener with a passion for wild plants too. He will be sorely missed.

His funeral will be held on July 4th at 12-40pm at St John’s Church, Read, after which friends are invited to join the family at the Stork Hotel, Simonstone.