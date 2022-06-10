Nick Barrett set off from his home in Waterfoot at 4am in the pouring rain before heading to Cliviger, Worsthorne, Colne, Gisburn, Chatburn, Clitheroe, Whalley, Simonstone, Padiham and Hapton before finishing his walk in Rawtenstall.
He was joined by a colleague from Worsthorne to Gisburn. Not surprisingly, Nick got tired half way through and so stopped and had a picnic at Chatburn as well as a much-needed change of socks.
Nick said: “The last 10 miles were the hardest, my legs were very heavy but I managed to complete it in just under 16 hours. I celebrated with a takeaway and a beer!"
Nick raised a whopping £1,000 for the charity. The money raised will go towards funding the after school club Merry Berries.