Nick Barrett set off from his home in Waterfoot at 4am in the pouring rain before heading to Cliviger, Worsthorne, Colne, Gisburn, Chatburn, Clitheroe, Whalley, Simonstone, Padiham and Hapton before finishing his walk in Rawtenstall.

He was joined by a colleague from Worsthorne to Gisburn. Not surprisingly, Nick got tired half way through and so stopped and had a picnic at Chatburn as well as a much-needed change of socks.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Grove family support manager Nick Barrett

Nick said: “The last 10 miles were the hardest, my legs were very heavy but I managed to complete it in just under 16 hours. I celebrated with a takeaway and a beer!"