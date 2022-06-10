Holly Grove School worker walks 50 miles in 24 hours across East Lancashire

A family support manager at Burnley school Holly Grove put his best feet forward and walked 50 miles in 24 hours to celebrate his 50th birthday and raise money for the school’s Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 10th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:17 pm

Nick Barrett set off from his home in Waterfoot at 4am in the pouring rain before heading to Cliviger, Worsthorne, Colne, Gisburn, Chatburn, Clitheroe, Whalley, Simonstone, Padiham and Hapton before finishing his walk in Rawtenstall.

He was joined by a colleague from Worsthorne to Gisburn. Not surprisingly, Nick got tired half way through and so stopped and had a picnic at Chatburn as well as a much-needed change of socks.

Read More

Read More
Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund marks 10 years of helping special Burnley school

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Holly Grove family support manager Nick Barrett

Nick said: “The last 10 miles were the hardest, my legs were very heavy but I managed to complete it in just under 16 hours. I celebrated with a takeaway and a beer!"

Nick raised a whopping £1,000 for the charity. The money raised will go towards funding the after school club Merry Berries.

BurnleyEast LancashireChatburn