Tributes have been paid to respected local journalist Dave Ayrton, who has died at the age of 83.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Skipton, but an adopted Lancastrian, Dave worked for several local newspapers during his long career, starting out at his local paper the Craven Herald, before stints at the Burnley Express, the Lancashire Evening Telegraph and latterly the Rossendale Free Press.

Devoted dad to Catherine and Susan, and loving husband to Diane, Dave died in Pendleside Hospice on Saturday after a short battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine said: “Dad loved his career but above all was a devoted and wonderful family man. He started as a cub reporter for the Craven Herald, earning £6 a week he told us.

Former Craven Herlad, Burnley Express, Lancashire Telegraph and Rossendale Free Press reporter Dave Ayrton

“Our parents married in 1964 and went to live in Clitheroe where dad worked for the Advertiser and Times before moving to sister paper the Burnley Express as chief reporter. He then worked for the Lancashire Evening Telegraph before coming out of retirement to work for five years at the Rossendale Free Press as news editor.

“Dad enjoyed walks in the Dales with mum and holidays to the Greek islands and to Vancouver where his cousin lived.

“He also loved sport, particularly cricket, football and rugby. Dad had an amazing memory and in his later years enjoyed visiting the pubs around Skipton and Bradley where his grandparents lived on a farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave was also the proud grandfather to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. On his 80th birthday he was proud to walk to the top of Pendle Hill, his family said.

A journalist all his career, Dave also had a brother, Barry, who worked for the Burnley Express, and died in 2003.

Current Burnley Express senior reporter Dominic Collis worked with Dave at the Rossendale Free Press at the beginning of his career.

He said: “We were quite a young team when editor Adrian Purslow coaxed Dave out of retirement to come and help us at the Free Press. I will always remember Dave as a quietly-spoken, kind but determined colleague who was very conscientious and a wise counsel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also a reporter of the old school and would regale us with colourful tales of lunchtime drinks and the pub as a good source of stories. Above all, Dave was a gentleman, proud Yorkshireman and adopted Burnleyite.”