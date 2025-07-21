Public meeting to be held in Rosegove to discuss HMO application
As revealed in the Burnley Express, plans have been submitted to Burnley Borough Council to convert the four-bedroomed terraced home in 3 Leaver Street into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
A meeting has been organised to discuss the application and other related issues, at Rosegrove Railway Club, Rosegrove Lane, at 7pm on Tuesday August 26th.
A HMO is a property shared by at least three people not of the same family with shared facilities such as bathroom or kitchen.
Residents led by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch Youth and Community Hub have expressed their concern over the proposal and written letters of objection, including to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and to Burnley Council, which will consider the application.
Slade Stirling has applied for planning permission in relation to the property.
A spokesman for Burnley Council said: “We are currently considering an application, at this stage there are no current officer recommendations, if recommendation ends up being for approval it will go to the Development Control committee. Objections have been received and will be considered as part of the process.”
Rsidents have signed more than 100 letters in person and direct emails to the planning department at Burnley Council expressing their objections.
The Burnley Express revealed in March that Burnley Council was considering what are known as permitted development rights which currently allow a single dwelling house to be changed into a small HMO without planning permission.