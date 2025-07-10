Residents in Rosegrove have expressed their concern over plans to create a terraced house into a house in multiple occupation.

As revealed last week in the Burnley Express, plans have been submitted to Burnley Borough Council to convert the four-bedroomed terraced home in 3 Leaver Street into a HMO.

A HMO is a property shared by at least three people not of the same family with shared facilities such as bathroom or kitchen.

However, residents led by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch Youth and Community Hub have expressed their concern over the proposal and written letters of objection, including to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Michael Bailey, from the group, said: “Work has already started on the property, 18 months ago. The outside of the house now has two windows on the upper floor instead of just one, which is not in keeping with the whole street.”

Rsidents have signed more than 100 letters in person and direct emails to the planning department at Burnley Council expressing their objections.

Michael added: “Nearby to this property are over 55s bungalows, the Grove Care Home, Rosegrove Infant School and Rosegrove children’s park.

“Many of the residents, which are young families with children, senior citizens, lone women and disabled people, are rightly concerned and anxious about these HMO properties.

“The people that occupy them are sometimes not vetted by landlords. There are already at least nine HMO properties in the Rosegrove area, one of which will be two doors away from the proposed HMO in Leaver Street. Planning states that HMOs should not be within 100 metres from another HMO site.”

The Burnley Express revealed in March that Burnley Council was considering what are known as permitted development rights which currently allow a single dwelling house to be changed into a small HMO without planning permission.

Slade Stirling has applied for planning permission in relation to the property.

A supporting statement submitted with the application to Burnley Council says: “The subject property is a traditional two-storey mid-terrace dwelling situated within a predominantly residential area.

“The property forms part of a cohesive streetscape of Victorian and early 20th-century terraced housing, characteristic of this part of the town.

“The site benefits from excellent accessibility to local services and amenities. The site’s sustainable location is further enhanced by its proximity to Burnley town centre, approximately 1.2 kilometres to the north-west.

“The proposed development involves the comprehensive conversion of the existing residential dwelling at 3 Leaver Street into a four-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

“The property, currently arranged as a standard family home will be reconfigured to provide high-quality shared accommodation suitable for professional tenants or students. The conversion has been carefully designed to meet both the practical requirements of an HMO and the planning policy standards set by Burnley Borough Council.

“The internal layout will be substantially remodelled to create four individual bedrooms, each meeting the minimum space standards outlined in the council’s HMO guidance. The bedrooms will be distributed across the two floors of the property, with three bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the ground floor.