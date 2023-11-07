A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a devoted dad and grandfather who died after he suffered a suspected heart attack at the wheel of his car outside his home.

Devoted family man Mr Michael Heywood (71) was returning from fitting a carpet at a close family friend’s house when he suffered the attack and shunted into two parked cars, sadly dying later in hospital.

His loving daughters Lucy Heywood and Sarah Heyes said the family was in shock and trying to come to terms with their “unimaginable loss”.

Lucy (42) said: “We are obviously in shock but finding comfort in the many messages of goodwill and touching memories of our lovely dad.

Devoted Burnley family man Michael Heywood with his daughters Lucy Heywood and Sarah Heyes

“Dad was a real character whose whole life was centred around helping other people. He started his working life as a hospital porter in Burnley before becoming an ambulanceman, a role he was really proud of. He would often receive thanks for his kindness in this role.

“Away from work, dad was the questionmaster at quizzes in his local pub The Woodman, through which he raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years, particularly for Pendleside Hospice and Heartstart.

“Dad was featured in the Burnley Express quite regularly and was proud in 1994 when he helped to raise enough money to send a little boy, who had lost his mum, to Disneyland.”

Michael, who lived in Brunshaw Avenue, was a devoted grandfather to Molly, Charlie, Emily and Gabriel who was born three years ago on his grandfather’s birthday.

A keen Burnley football fan, in his earlier years he also enjoyed playing pool and darts, but in more recent years had taken his health seriously and was a member at Crow Wood Leisure.

Lucy added: “We think dad suffered a heart attack at the wheel. We are so shocked because dad didn’t appear to have any health problems. He had actually been to the gym last Thursday morning before doing a job at a close family friend’s. Sarah and I were with dad when he died shortly after in hospital.

“We are so proud he was our dad.”

Mr Heywood also leaves first wife Barbara Hasty and current partner Gail Whitehead.