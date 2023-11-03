Police appeal after elderly man dies in Burnley road traffic collision
Police are appealing for information after a man died following a traffic collision in Burnley.
Officers were called to Brunshaw Avenue at 1-09pm yesterday (Thursday, November 2nd) to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Mokka and four parked vehicles.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he later died.
If you were a witness or have any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquiries, please contact 101 or email [email protected].