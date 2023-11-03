News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Police appeal after elderly man dies in Burnley road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a traffic collision in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Brunshaw Avenue at 1-09pm yesterday (Thursday, November 2nd) to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Mokka and four parked vehicles.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

If you were a witness or have any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquiries, please contact 101 or email [email protected].

Related topics:PoliceBurnleyCCTVVauxhall