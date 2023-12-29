Tributes paid to couple formerly from Burnley killed in A14 Titchmarsh crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard and Margaret Janowski, both aged 74, died after a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the Titchmarsh junction, on the evening of Friday, November 10th.
“Our parents were both the kind of people who always wanted to help others – anything that was needed, they would be there.
“They collected friends so easily and looked after everyone they met – no matter who they were. Mum and Dad didn’t have a lot but whatever they had, they would share.
“Everything they did was done together, especially after they both retired. They were devoted to each other – they were never referred to as singular people, they were like a double act.
“One thing we are holding onto is that they were together at the end as well.”
The couple moved from Burnley to Northamptonshire last year to be closer to family.
“For them, everything was family oriented – growing up we had family caravan holidays, and every Saturday night everyone would get together and play card games – they both loved the game Rage.
“Mum and Dad moved here as they wanted to be closer to their grandchildren, and were really involved in their lives, picking them up from school, having them for sleepovers, they loved it all.
“The thing our parents were most proud of was our family, it was us. They wouldn’t seek things for themselves but would always encourage and help us to do our best – whether that was going to university or joining the Navy.
“They were a very quiet and modest couple, never the centre of attention, but very well-known and loved by their friends. We have been overwhelmed by the cards we have received. Realising the impact they had on everyone else, as well as us, is humbling.
“We are all totally devastated by what’s happened. Mum and Dad have left a really big hole in our family.
“We are lucky to have so many happy memories with them. Both were really happy people and that’s how we want to remember them.
“They loved, and were loved hugely in return.”