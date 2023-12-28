News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after man taken to hospital following Burnley pub assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a Burnley pub.
By John Deehan
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Officers were called to George IV in Padiham Road at 10-23pm on Friday, December 22nd, to reports of an assault.

A man in his 30s suffered cuts to his face and arm which required hospital treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1500 of 22nd December 2023.