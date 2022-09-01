Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Mayor suffered serious injuries after the accident on August 6th in Reedley's Greenhead Lane. He died in the Royal Preston Hospital, which is just a couple of miles from where he grew up in Fulwood.

Married to his wife Sue for 55 years, the couple met through a mutual friend at Bangor University where Bill studied for a year. Although they were both students there they never studied together as Bill was five years older than Sue.

Bill Mayor, who died 12 days after being involved in a road accident, was a keen traveller, author and became a university graduate at the age of 81

Sue said: "We met through a mutual friend at the university and both studied the same subjects, Maths and Physics."

Bill finally did graduate the age of 81 after studying for a degree in History with the Open University.

Bill worked for the insurance company Sun Alliance and the couple lived for several years in Manchester but in 1972 they bought the former insurance company Grey and Co in Burnley. They ran the business for 20 years and made their home in Roughlee.

Bill, who was a past president of Nelson Rotary Club, was heavily involved with Newchurch Parish Council and helped to organise Golden and Diamond Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, bringing the communities of Newchurch, Barley and Roughlee together.

Bill was also responsible for spearheading a campaign to gain funding to plant 2,000 trees in Newchurch.

A keen walker Bill walked up Pendle weekly until ill health forced him to stop and in 1991 he travelled with a party of friends to the Himalayas and trekked 21,000 feet up the Mera Peak mountain.

A passionate traveller, Bill visited the Far East as a back packer after his retirement in 2001 and, after Sue retired in 2004 from her job as a teacher, the couple travelled together and loved visiting the Greek island of Crete.

As a result of his many trips to Crete Bill wrote a novel based on the island called ‘The Cretan Circle’

He also leaves a daughter Rachel, son Alistair, son in law Adrian and grandchildren Declan, Clementine and Rose.