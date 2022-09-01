Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William was chosen as one of the contestants for 'Dating With My Mates', which follows a group of four friends as they step into the daunting world of romance together in a quest to find true love.

Each episode features the four single friends who enjoy a three course meal with a difference, as they are joined by a potential love match for each course.

Burnley's William Foley Trundle is one of the contestants on a brand new TV dating show

William, who is 38, said: "The show was a lot of fun to take part in and, being with friends, it helped to make the whole process less nerve wracking."

Shot at a restaurant in Manchester, once the meal is over the dates can return and invite just one of the friends out on a date.

"I can't say who was chosen," said William. "But I am glad I took part in the show, it was a fantastic experience."

Screening on W, the show launched last week and runs for 10 episodes. Now an expert in his field with a number of celebrity clients on his books, William works across the North West.

He has a real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager.

A student at the former St Theodore's RC High School, Burnley, William is one of the leading medical aestheticians in the UK, professionally trained by Miss Jonquille Chantrey.