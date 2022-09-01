Burnley’s own medical aesthetician to the stars hopes to find love on brand new TV dating show with a twist
Burnley’s own medical aesthetician to the stars, William Foley Trundle, is set become a celebrity himself when he makes his TV debut on a brand new dating show.
William was chosen as one of the contestants for 'Dating With My Mates', which follows a group of four friends as they step into the daunting world of romance together in a quest to find true love.
Each episode features the four single friends who enjoy a three course meal with a difference, as they are joined by a potential love match for each course.
William, who is 38, said: "The show was a lot of fun to take part in and, being with friends, it helped to make the whole process less nerve wracking."
Shot at a restaurant in Manchester, once the meal is over the dates can return and invite just one of the friends out on a date.
"I can't say who was chosen," said William. "But I am glad I took part in the show, it was a fantastic experience."
Screening on W, the show launched last week and runs for 10 episodes. Now an expert in his field with a number of celebrity clients on his books, William works across the North West.
He has a real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager.
A student at the former St Theodore's RC High School, Burnley, William is one of the leading medical aestheticians in the UK, professionally trained by Miss Jonquille Chantrey.
William has over 14 years experience in the aesthetic, beauty and healthcare industries and has performed thousands of non surgical treatments.