The sound of success for Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival
Thousands of music fans from around the country flocked to Colne for the bank holiday weekend’s revitalised and reborn Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.
By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:45 pm
The sounds of music in the air, laughter on the streets and the clinking of glasses in the pubs was a welcome tonic to the ears of those who feared the iconic festival may not go ahead after plans were made to cancel the music event earlier in the year.
But ahead it went, and local photographer Naz Alam was there to capture some of the amazing scenes.
Page 1 of 3