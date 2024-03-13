Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frank Clifford featured in the New York Times when he organised the Burnley Dog Owners’ Action Committee and led demonstrations when the council passed a law prohibiting dogs in the town’s parks in the late 1970's. Prepared to go to jail for his campaign, the council obtained an injunction against Frank, which he defied, and he took his case to the High Court in London. He eventually succeeded in having the ban lifted for dogs to be allowed into Scott Park.

Described by his son David as ‘an old school servant leader’ who contributed to the community and nationally through public service, Frank was a former Mayor of Pendle, Chairman of the Community Health Council and served for over 40 years as a councillor.

Frank Clifford, who has died at the age of 87, outside the High Court, in 1978 to protest against the ban on him walking his dog in his local park in Burnley. The council obtained an injunction against him which he defied, hence his appearance at the High Court in London. (Photo by Steve Burton/Keystone/Getty Images)

Born in Nelson, Frank had a challenging early childhood after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, a life-threatening condition with no known cure at the time. He spent two years in hospital before he was discharged, only to return soon after for a major hip operation. When he was finally cleared of TB Frank attended the former Townhouse open-air school in Nelson where his interest in the natural world was formed and sporting links established, playing cricket, diving around as a wicketkeeper. His love for sport continued throughout his life, in particular, for his beloved Burnley Football Club, where he had a season ticket for many years.

Frank’s political life began in 1957 when he was 21 and working for Nelson Co-operative Society. He was approached by leading Labour councillor, Len Dole, and asked to stand in the town's Central Ward, a Tory stronghold. He won the seat with a record majority and hit the headlines for the first of many times by becoming the country's youngest councillor. During his long career, he pushed for the boycott of South African goods after the Sharpeville massacre and protested against nuclear weapons.

He quit the party after leading the seven-year campaign against Burnley's ban on dogs in certain parks. He was re-admitted and in August, 1987 and threw his hat into the ring for selection as Pendle's Labour General Election candidate. His extensive contributions to the community were recognized as he was nominated and became Mayor of Pendle, in 1996. In 2003, he became leader of the Pendle Labour Party. A strong advocate for public services, Frank was chairman of the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Community Health Council for eight years, chairman of the Pendle Police and Community Forum and a member of the Lancashire valuations tribunal.

Frank leaves his sons David who lives near Washington D.C. in the USA and Daryl who lives in Colne. He also leaves five grandchildren. Frank’s eldest son Andrew died of a brain tumour in 2008. Paying tribute to his father David said: “Frank lived by and instilled in his family a strong determination to succeed, no matter what life may throw at you, he paraphrased this as ‘I can, I will.’ “

