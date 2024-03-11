2 . In pictures: Burnley's loved and cherished mums

Lindsay Wilkinson: "Our amazing mum and Grandma Hazel Wilkinson. Our mum has the biggest heart . Always thinking about others whether it’s cooking or baking for somebody or a listening ear. Family is everything to her and she always makes sure we are all okay and happy, always keeping up with what her grandchildren Are up to! After all this My mum makes sure that she has the time to volunteer 3 days a week at the community grocery and offering time and love to support her community. We love you mum and appreciate all that you are and all that you do." Photo: s