We asked you to tell us why your mum is ‘the best’ to honour them for Mothering Sunday at the weekend. And we were flooded with responses and photos of some Burnley’s most cherished mothers, grandmothers and other amazing women who go above and beyond for others.
Disa Louise: "My mum Lorraine Hames is super women she's amazing and always there when I need her and when her grandchild needs her." Photo: s
Lindsay Wilkinson: "Our amazing mum and Grandma Hazel Wilkinson. Our mum has the biggest heart . Always thinking about others whether it’s cooking or baking for somebody or a listening ear. Family is everything to her and she always makes sure we are all okay and happy, always keeping up with what her grandchildren Are up to! After all this My mum makes sure that she has the time to volunteer 3 days a week at the community grocery and offering time and love to support her community. We love you mum and appreciate all that you are and all that you do." Photo: s
Ebony Grace: "My mum Pippa Welch is the best mum the world. She always puts her children before herself. She has raised all four of her children as a single parent and each and every single one of us owe her the world! She works so incredibly hard, she works with some of the most vulnerable children and she gives her all to them! My mum is the best mum." Photo: s
Charlotte Forrester: "My mum Carole Forrester was Mcgowan is the best mum and grandma. She has lost my brother and my sister and now raises her 2 grandchildren while still raising myself 🤣she is a total legend and she be hard to beat as the best mum ." Photo: s