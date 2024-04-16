Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley Past and Present, the Facebook group Jack set up in 2012, has been flooded with hundreds of tributes from people who, although they might not have met him, regarded him as a friend. His cheery ‘good morning’ messages, anecdotes and tales of his adventures with his beloved Border Collie Link, were the lynchpin of the group.

Jack’s daughter Sarah said: “We have been really moved by the many messages we have received from people to say how much they will miss my dad. He touched the lives of so many people.”

Author, historian and founder of Burnley Past and Present Facebook group Jack Nadin has died at the age of 76

After attending St Mary’s Primary and the former St Theodore’s RC High schools Jack became a miner, working at the Hapton Valley Colliery. After a spell as a scaffolder Jack and Rita later took over a boarding house in Willow Street which they ran for 20 years, until Jack retired.

The author of several books on the history of mining and Burnley, including Padiham In Old Photographs, East Lancashire Mining Memories and Burnley Cotton Mills, Jack wrote a column for the Burnley Express. Jack was also responsible for leading the campaign and funding towards the installation of the Burnley Miner’s Memorial Wall outside Burnley Library. The monument pays tribute to Burnley’s rich mining heritage and honours the bravery of the miners who worked and died in the 16 pits which dotted Burnley coalfield.

Jack set up the Facebook group when Rita died in 2012. The couple were married for 40 years. Sarah said: “It gave dad a purpose and something to focus on after losing mum. He could never have imagined it would take off like it did.”

A shy man who shunned the limelight in real life, Jack loved posting photos of his travels and adventures and also old photos of Burnley.

And he travelled all over the UK and, even though he was Lancastrian through and through, one of his favourite places to visit was the Yorkshire Dales. Jack also had a keen interest in genealogy and helped several people to trace their family trees. Jack had numerous hobbies and in his younger days was a member of Burnley Caving Club. A talented amateur carpenter and artist, Jack had made many items including garden furniture and also swings. Sarah said: “Above all dad was a kind and devoted family man and we are still coming to terms with his loss. He did so much for the local community and we are grateful for him being in our lives.”