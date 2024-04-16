Burnley Markets Record Fair offering Antique Roadshow-style appraisals is spinning back into town this Record Store Day

Burnley Markets Record Fair makes its return to town on Saturday.
By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:11 BST
The event runs from 9am to 4pm at Burnley Market and celebrates Record Store Day.

New dealers will display everything from bargain boxes to super rare records to buy, sell, swap or trade.

Like-minded record vinyl fans can meet and chat as traders from around the country bring collectables to Burnley. Free valuations are on site with experts in Antique Roadshow-style on-the-spot appraisals.

For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.

