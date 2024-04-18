Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley Past and Present, the Facebook group Jack set up in 2012, has been flooded with messages of sympathy from people who, although they might not have met Jack, regarded him as a friend. His cheery ‘good morning’ messages, anecdotes and tales of his adventures with his beloved Border Collie Link, were the lynchpin of the group which has 3.8k members.

Jack’s funeral will take place on Wednesday next week (April 24th) at Burnley Cemetery Chapel at 1-30pm followed by a wake at Rosegrove Railway Club. All are welcome to attend. Jack’s family have set up a fundraising page for Pendleside Hospice in his memory and anyone who wishes to make a donation is asked to click HERE.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Burnley historian and author Jack Nadin who has died at the age of 76

The author of several books on the history of mining and Burnley, including Padiham In Old Photographs, East Lancashire Mining Memories and Burnley Cotton Mills Jack wrote a column for the Burnley Express. Jack, a former miner himself, was also responsible for leading the campaign and funding towards the installation of the Burnley Miner’s Memorial Wall outside Burnley Library. The monument pays tribute to Burnley’s rich mining heritage and honours the bravery of the miners who worked and died in the 16 pits which dotted Burnley coalfield. Jack set up the facebook page when Rita died in 2012.

Here is a selection of just some of the tributes paid to Jack on his Facebook page, that will continue in his memory thanks to a dedicated team of administrators.

Terry Butterfield: “ It was a privilege to have known you, Jack. You will always be a legend and sadly missed by so many people. My thoughts are now with your family and everyone you have touched in your amazing life. R I P, you will never be forgotten.”

Cath Young: “RIP Jack Nadin you will be missed by lots of people who never knew you in person but knew you in the little world of Facebook. You were a fount of all knowledge of our town and your adventures with Mr Link gave people who couldn't get out a taste of the country and the outside world. You will be sorely missed by your family and friends and members of this group.”

Gill Mcdonough: “Jack will be sorely missed. We will miss his funny ( but rubbish) jokes haha and all his knowledge about Burnley.”

Sonia Riddiough: “We never met but you were a special Facebook friend. A wonderful story teller of local history and traveller with Mr Link. You will be sadly missed by hundreds of followers.”

Margaret Earnshaw: “So sorry to read this. We had many a conversation about growing up round Gannow. He has been missed over the last few weeks, condolences to Jack’s family. You have lost a great character that everyone loved. The banter will never be the same. He made this site fun. Rest in peace Jack ,you will be missed.”

Bryn Jones: “He wasn't family and I never met him, but on here Jack was a friend as he was to hundreds if not thousands of people. He did so much and he will be remembered as one of the great men of Burnley.”

David Binns: “Jack was a real character and provided much needed wit and humour on this site along with his wealth of local knowledge. His online friendship was valued by many people in East Lancashire and further afield.”

Lynda Harrison: “I felt as though he was ‘our’ Jack, truly one in a million who will be sadly missed so much, Rest in Peace dear Jack.”

Joyce Egar: “Jack was an amazing person .. knowledgeable, helpful, friendly and always ready to answer any questions … plus he had a wonderful sense of humour and a joy for life.”

Dot Davis: “What a man he was, his knowledge of Burnley and surrounding areas was fantastic I learned so much from him. His sense of humour was, well, ‘Jack’. He will be hugely missed and always remembered. Condolences to all the family on such a huge loss to you all Thanks for the memories Jack.”

Angela Taylor: “The ultimate historian of our humble, gritty, honest, humorous and unforgettable past. I was Born in Burnley Living in NZ. Loved his books. Pride of place on my table. Irreplaceable.”

Michele Louise: “Our dear friend Jack. A man whose wit and wisdom were as boundless as the virtual skies of our online community. Jack was not just a friend; he was an educator, a storyteller, and a cherished historian who brought the rich tapestry of Burnley's history to life for all of us. Jack's passion for history was infectious, and through his efforts, many of us discovered a deeper connection to the places we came from. He had the rare gift of making the past resonate with the present, and he shared that gift generously.”

Steve Hallam: “Although I never had the pleasure of meeting Jack personally, as a newcomer to the area five years ago, I consistently looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed his insightful and entertaining online posts. I frequently commented and was always thrilled when he responded. His passing is a profound loss to our community and, of course, to his cherished loved ones.”