Trawden Arms raises cash for Pendleside Hospice from Buoyant chairs used by Princess Anne
When Her Royal Highness visited Trawden to see the village’s community projects, landlord and landlady of the pub, Jamie and Sammy-Jo, decided to have two chairs commissioned for the visit for her to sit in, made by local upholsterers Buoyant.
After the visit, the pub decided to raffle off the chairs in aid of the hospice and also organised a virtual race-night in June for the charity. Tickets were sold in the pub, community shop and Old Rock Café and gift shop.
When Buoyant heard that the chairs would be raffled for Pendleside, they donated them for free.
Development director Glen Ainsworth said: “We know the importance of the hospice and wanted to help. Our former company director, Stuart Bracewell, was looked after by Pendleside before he passed away, and everyone is so grateful for the amazing care he received.”
