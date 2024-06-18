Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community pub the Trawden Arms proved its credentials when it raised £1,670 for Pendleside Hospice following a visit from Princess Anne in April.

When Her Royal Highness visited Trawden to see the village’s community projects, landlord and landlady of the pub, Jamie and Sammy-Jo, decided to have two chairs commissioned for the visit for her to sit in, made by local upholsterers Buoyant.

After the visit, the pub decided to raffle off the chairs in aid of the hospice and also organised a virtual race-night in June for the charity. Tickets were sold in the pub, community shop and Old Rock Café and gift shop.

When Buoyant heard that the chairs would be raffled for Pendleside, they donated them for free.