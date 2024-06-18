Colne family fun day returning to Alkincoates Park

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Colne’s annual free family fun day is returning to the town next month.

A host of free attractions including birds of prey, inflatables, magic shows, face-painting, funfair rides and more will be in Alkincoates Park on Sunday, July 14th.

There will also be entertainment live on stage including music from the brilliant Sean Toms, performances from Pendle Academy of Dance, live Moana sing-a-long and an unmissable stage show with Taz.

Colne's family fun day is returning to Alkincoates Park

Colne Town Council’s events officer Nathan Cutler said: “Our Family Fun Day is an incredible event for Colne, the event features a fantastic variety of entertainment with something for everyone. Get the date in your calendar and come and join the fun.”

Unfortunately, there will be no parking available in Alkincoates Park but you can park at Holt House and enter through the top of the park.

The event is showcasing some incredible family friendly fun which wouldn't be possible without the generous support from our event sponsors Macadams and EFS Global.

