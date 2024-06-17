Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A clean-up operation is underway following a fire at Gospel Mission Hall in Barnoldswick on Saturday which could have released asbestos cement debris into the local area.

Pendle Borough Council swept the streets and hand delivered letters to homes in the immediate area on Sunday with advice.

It’s now working with the landowner to ensure the site is cleared and secured as quickly as possible.

A team from RS Asbestos, appointed by the council to remove debris from streets, gardens, yards and Valley Gardens Park, is now in the area.

A fire at Gospel Mission Hall in Barnoldswick could have released asbestos cement debris into the local area

And air monitoring will be in place across parts of Barnoldswick to assess the concentration of airborne fibres in the surrounding area.

David Walker, assistant director of Operational Services for Pendle Borough Council, said: “Many buildings such as warehouses and garages were built with asbestos cement roofs.

“With cement products the asbestos fibres are typically held tightly which minimises the health risk. This is especially the case when the material is wet. However, we take these issues very seriously and will ensure that debris from affected areas is removed as quickly as possible.”

Phillip Spurr, Pendle Borough Council’s Director of Place, added: “Please do not remove debris yourself or mow your lawn until your home has been assessed by RS Asbestos.

“Staff will show ID – don’t give anyone access to your home if they don’t have it.”

The council is also urging people not to visit the site of the fire or remove any barriers which are in place for your safety.

Sarah Whitwell, Head of Housing and Environmental Health, said: “We’ve had a number of calls from concerned residents about whether dust on their cars contains asbestos.

“It’s very unlikely but we’re advising people to wear a mask and wipe off the dust with a damp cloth and a small amount of washing up liquid. Double bag the cloth and seal it before putting it in your bin and wash yourself afterwards.”

Should anyone find asbestos after the clean-up has been completed, please do not put it in your grey bin.

It can be taken to the recycling centre in Balderstone Lane, Burnley which accepts asbestos – Barnoldswick does not. It must be double-bagged and securely sealed.