Train spotters on alert as famous steam engine due to pass through Ribble Valley tomorrow

Train spotters are in for a treat tomorrow ( Saturday May 14th) when a famous steam engine, that once operated crack expresses like the Golden Arrow from London to the South Coast, passes through the Ribble Valley.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:32 pm

Green-painted Tangmere, a Battle of Britain class locomotive, is named after fighter ace Douglas Bader’s world war two RAF base.

It is due to pass through Clitheroe at 5.56pm and Whalley at 6.01pm after hauling the 1930s Pullman-style carriages of the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We know there is always a lot of interest in steam trains and people want to take photographs.

“But we do urge people to be careful and under no circumstances trespass near railway lines just to get a better view.”

The Northern Belle used to be part of the iconic Orient Express and actor Bill Nighy described it on Channel 5 as ‘the Grand Duchess of luxury train travel.’

