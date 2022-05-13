Green-painted Tangmere, a Battle of Britain class locomotive, is named after fighter ace Douglas Bader’s world war two RAF base.

It is due to pass through Clitheroe at 5.56pm and Whalley at 6.01pm after hauling the 1930s Pullman-style carriages of the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We know there is always a lot of interest in steam trains and people want to take photographs.

“But we do urge people to be careful and under no circumstances trespass near railway lines just to get a better view.”