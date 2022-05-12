David Lord, who is construction manager at the college, was joined by colleagues Simon Jordan, deputy principal, Solomon Whittaker, curriculum manager and Paul Whittaker, head of student services, on the challenge.

They took on the 50 mile ‘ultra-marathon’ over the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise funds for the Royal Blackburn Hospital Stroke Unit where David's mum Norma was recently treated.

David said: "“Several weeks ago my mum had a stroke and we were told that she would not survive due to the extent of bleed in her brain there was very little they could do for her. As a family we came together.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lord with his mum Norma who is recovering from a stroke. David tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise over £4,000 for the hospital where she was treated

“We were absolutely devastated, we spent hours next to mum alongside my brothers Paul and Shaun, my wife, sister-in-laws and all her grandchildren willing her to get better.

“Miraculously, she improved and continues to improve and is making progress everyday.

"Although she will never be the same again we thank our lucky stars that she is here and continues to fight. She has surprised all the staff with how well she is doing.”

David an experienced runner who has in the past completed the London Marathon set himself an initial target of £2,000.

In the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, people scale the Dales's three highest points - Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

The 24-mile route - which David and his running partners covered twice - includes almost 1,600 metres of ascents and usually takes walkers around 12 hours to complete.

Popular and well known, Norma has lived in Burnley all her life and has been married to her husband Jeff, who is a season ticket holder with Burnley Football Club for 58 years. She worked at Lucas's for over 30 years.

The matriarch of her family, Norma moved to Pendle Community Hospital a couple of weeks ago. Placed on end of life care at one point, Norma has defied medics and is an inspiration with her fighting spirit and determination to get well.