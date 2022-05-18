Children from the retiring Newton-In-Bowland retinue and the incoming Dunsop Bridge retinue gathered at St. Andrew's Church for a service led by the Rev. Ian Greenhalgh.

Year six children from Brennand's Endowed Primary School were each given a dictionary by Mrs Anthea Hodson, to mark the end of their time at primary.

After the service, the Slaidburn Silver Band led the procession through the village to Rock House where Mr and Mrs Kerry Hodson gave children from the local villages a monetary gift on behalf of the Slaidburn Estate.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Singleton, Chloe-Jessica Bannister Hanley, Lily-Valentina Corvino, Daisy Royston, Lilly Breaks and Darcie Wilson at the Slaidburn May Queen festival

The retiring May Queen Lilly Breaks and the incoming May Queen Daisy Royston led the parade to Slaidburn Village Hall. Mrs Jean Parkinson proudly crowned Daisy and the festivities continued with maypole dancing provided by both Brennand'ss Endowed Primary School and Thorneyholme Primary School.

The Slaidburn Archive held a wonderful display of photographs the May Queen ceremony throughout the years. Mrs Clare Hardcastle and Ms Megan Hardcastle had the difficult task of judging the children's competition to create a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The winning entries were: ( Infants) Bella McEntyre, Arya Ellam and Alice Parkinson. (Juniors) James Duffield, Briony Du'Melow and Emily Pinder. (Seniors) Darcie Wilson, Sadie WIlson and Michael Pearson and Israf'il Ali.

Slaidburn Silver Band lead the May Queen procession