Towneley Hall lit up in support of Ukraine
Burnley Council is lighting up Towneley Hall in blue and yellow to mark the borough's solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Meanwhile a peace vigil is being planned in Burnley town centre next week.
Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: "We want to send out a message that we have the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds during this terrible time.
"We hope that the peace will return to Ukraine quickly and that its citizens can continue to enjoy a life of their choosing under a democratically elected government, not one imposed upon them by another state through force and deadly violence.
"Towneley Hall is being lit in the Ukranian colours to signal our support for the people there in their hour of darkness."
Building Bridges in Burnley is working with the council and faith communities to organise a peace vigil which will be held in the town's Peace Gardens on Wednesday March 9th, starting at 12-30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.