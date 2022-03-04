Towneley Hall lit up in support of Ukraine

Meanwhile a peace vigil is being planned in Burnley town centre next week.

Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: "We want to send out a message that we have the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds during this terrible time.

"We hope that the peace will return to Ukraine quickly and that its citizens can continue to enjoy a life of their choosing under a democratically elected government, not one imposed upon them by another state through force and deadly violence.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towneley Hall_3/3/22_©Andy Ford

"Towneley Hall is being lit in the Ukranian colours to signal our support for the people there in their hour of darkness."