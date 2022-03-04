Police were called around 10-20pm on Tuesday to a house in Spring Street where paramedics found a woman in her 30s with fatal head injuries.

“An investigation into the woman’s death is underway and enquiries ongoing.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a suspected murder in Crawshawbooth

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.