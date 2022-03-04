Trio arrested on suspicion of murder of woman in Crawshawbooth
Police have arrested three men on suspicion of murder after a woman suffered fatal head injuries.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:25 am
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:27 am
Police were called around 10-20pm on Tuesday to a house in Spring Street where paramedics found a woman in her 30s with fatal head injuries.
Read More
Read MorePolice hunting two youths in connection to racist abuse of woman in Burnley town...
“An investigation into the woman’s death is underway and enquiries ongoing.
Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1506 of March 1.