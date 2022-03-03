Police hunting two youths in connection to racist abuse of woman in Burnley town centre

The victim was walking along Curzon Street at about 12-30pm on February 9th when the youths shouted racial slurs towards her.

The woman, who had only recently moved to the town, was left shocked and frightened.

Police in Burnley want to speak to these youths in connection to an incident of racist abuse

Enquiries to identify the youths have been carried out but we now need to appeal to the public to try and find them.

The first youth is a white male, slim build, in his late teens wearing a dark coloured baseball cap which shadowed his face and a dark coloured jacket.

The second is a white male, dark brown hair, wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket and had a white tee-shirt polo shirt or jumper with eyes that were very close together.