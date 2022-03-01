Burnley teen suffered broken jaw after being attacked in street
Police want to speak to two men following a robbery in Burnley in which a teenager suffered a broken jaw.
Police were called by the Ambulance Service around 3-10am on December 17th after a man was found injured in Hammerton Street.
The 18-year-old victim had been attacked in a ginnel close to Mode nightclub. During the attack he suffered a broken jaw and had his phone stolen.
The man later attended hospital and needed surgery.
Following CCTV enquiries we want to speak to these two men, pictured, who we believe can assist our investigation.
DC Simon Massey, of Burnley Police, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with a broken jaw in two places.
“We are keen to trace two men who we believe can help with our investigation.
“If this is you, please come forward and speak to police.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0125 of December 17.