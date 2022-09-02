Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 1-45pm last Saturday (August 27th) following the report of a collision near the McDonald's restaurant.

Emergency services attended and the biker was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead later.

He was later identified as William – known as Bill – Scott who was 71.

Bill Scott, who died after a collision on the A59 near Clitheroe

In a tribute his family said: "Bill was an avid motorbike enthusiast and had always ridden bikes since the age of 16.

“Usually referred to by his friends as ‘Darth’ or ‘Vader’ as he was a tall bloke always dressed in black motorbike gear from head to toe.

“Described by his friends as one of the last big hitters, a gladiator til the end.

“This has come as a shock to all his friends and family and will be sorely missed.”

Police put out an appeal for information following the accident, which resulted in the A59 being closed in the immediate aftermath.

Officers initially wanted to trace the driver of a black car and another motorcycle, with L plates, although these were just witnesses.