Taking place at the church and community centre on Lowergate, the uniform exchange saw items on offer covering all ages, and all seasons, as demand for help rises as more people than ever struggle to make ends meet as the cost-of-living crisis continues to soar out of control.

Featuring pre-loved and new items, with tags, the uniform exchange was able to take place thanks to the donations of local schools, businesses and Clitheroe residents.

Sarah, a married primary school teacher and mother of three young children attended the uniform exchange to get items for her children ahead of the new school year starting. She said: “Something like this just takes the edge off. Costs of everything are constantly going up and then to throw buying brand new school uniforms into the mix too, whilst also paying for the rising costs in energy, it all adds up and there is less and less spare money, so you’ve just got to cut costs where you can.

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe supports families through the cost of living crisis by holding a uniform exchange. (L-R Church leaders, Aux-Captain Elizabeth Smith and Territorial Envoy Brenda Wise.)

“If you’re lucky you might get away with only needing to buy clothes once a year but that’s rare, children just grow so quickly, it’s hard to keep up and shoes are the biggest problem. The quality of the uniforms on offer is really good, better than I expected actually, and the range is great.

“The fact it is on a donation basis too really helps; it certainly takes the pressure off, which is what is needed right now.”

The Salvation Army profiles the uniform exchange as an affordable, cost effective and sustainable alternative to throwing away clothing, whilst also encouraging the recycling of old uniform.

Aux-Captain Elizabeth Smith, leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe and the spearhead of the scheme said: “It’s becoming increasingly harder for people to keep up with day-to-day expense and the purchasing of new school uniforms each year can be very costly.

“People now have to choose where to spend their money; on necessities like food to keep children fed or energy to ensure a house is warm. People perceive Clitheroe to be wealthy, but it also has a lot of hardworking people in it that are struggling day to day as the cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation rates rumble on and many are being pushed into poverty.

“We wouldn’t be able to run it without the generous and kind donations, and this is a key example of others helping others and anything we can do to help, we always will.”

The uniform exchange, which is held in the back room of the community centre, offers the basics like shirts, polo tops, trousers and skirts, but also carries extras such as sportswear, blazers and jumpers.

Donations of pre-loved and new school uniform are welcomed, and can be donated at the charity shop within the community centre.