Avidly UK, which operates Digital 22 Online Limited in Clitheroe, organised the 11-a-side game against Burnley-based Parker Plumbing and Heating at Strawbridge on Friday 8 July. The charity match received sponsorship and support from a range of businesses including WiFi Spark, CoffeeBrook, Lupton & Place Ltd, North West Reclamation Ltd and RML Labels.

Supporters got together to raise money for Emmaus Burnley and Emmaus Preston, which together provide more than 50 beds for people with experience of homelessness. People living at Emmaus receive personalised support and the opportunity to rebuild lost confidence and self-esteem by gaining work experience in social enterprises, at Emmaus stores in Preston and Rochdale.

Director of Emmaus Burnley and Emmaus Preston, Stephen Buchanan, said: “It’s thanks to the team spirit shown by Avidly and its fantastic sponsors, that we can continue our work, supporting people with experience of homelessness towards their own personal goals with the help of Emmaus.

Avidly UK take on Parker Plumbing in the Emmaus charity football match in Clitheroe

“Companionship, solidarity and teamwork are such an important part of Emmaus Burnley and Emmaus Preston. We’re delighted to see this reflected within the community during such a brilliant team game.”

It is the second year members of Avidly UK have supported Emmaus, completing several jaw-dropping challenges to raise funds for the charity. Past events included a 96 mile hike across Scotland’s West Highland Way and completing the UK three peaks challenge in under 24 hours.

Fundraising as Avidly UK subsidiary Digital 22 Online Limited, employees have also raised money fasting through Ramadan and by taking on the Yorkshire Marathon.

Head of Delivery at Avidly UK, Paul Mortimer said: “The match was great fun! The main thing was we raised £1,300 in total, which will make a difference to people in need at Emmaus.

“We were fortunate and very grateful to the match sponsors and supporters on the day who all immediately agreed it was a great cause and very generously supported us. Also, thanks to Clitheroe FC who hosted that match without charge and were very accommodating.”